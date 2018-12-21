2018 “Best Of” Cover Gallery
December 21, 2018
by Molly Snead
Cover Show
AAN Papers know their cities better than anyone, and love making sure their readers are informed, especially when it comes to rating the BEST food, drinks, services, and more throughout their city. Here we have compiled covers from AAN Papers across the country who published a “Best Of” issue. Click covers to enlarge.
Creative Loafing Tampa, Best of the Bay, cover by Joey Neill, September 27, 2018
C-Ville Weekly, Best of C-Ville, 2018
Gambit, Best Of New Orleans, August 28, 2018
Good Times Santa Cruz, Best of Santa Cruz, March 28, 2018
Jackson Free Press, Best of Jackson, cover by Justin Ransburg, January 24, 2018
LA Weekly, Best of LA Food & Drink, 2018
Little Village, Best of the Crandic, cover by Jordan Sellergren, December 5, 2018
Maui Time, Best of Maui, cover by Darris Hurst, July 19, 2018
Metro Times, Best of Silicon Valley, March 28, 2018
Monterey County Weekly Best of Monterey County March 22, 2018
Mountain Xpress, Best of WNC, cover by Scott Southwick, August 8, 2018
Nashville Scene, Best of Nashville, illustration by Holly Carden, October 18, 2018
North Bay Bohemian, Best of 2018, March 21, 2018
NUVO, Best of Indy, cover by Mercer Suppiger, October 24, 2018
Oklahoma Gazette, Best of OKC, cover by Kimberly Lynch, August 22, 2018
Orlando Weekly, Best of Orlando, August 22, 2018
Pacific Sun, Best of Marin, April 25, 2018
Pittsburgh City Paper, Best of Pittsburgh, cover by Maya Puskaric, August 8, 2018
Sacramento News & Review, Best of Sacramento, September 27, 2018
Salt Lake City Weekly, Best of Utah, cover by Robin Banks November 2018
Santa Barbara Independent, Best of Santa Barbara, cover by Ben Ciccati, October 18, 2018
Santa Fe Reporter, Best of Santa Fe, cover by Marie Sena
Seven Days, Best of Vermont
Shepherd Express, Best of Milwaukee, January 18, 2018
Source Weekly, Best of Central Oregon, 2018
Syracuse New Times, Best of Syracuse, cover by Greg Minix, October 10, 2018
Tulsa Voice, Best of Tulsa, December 19, 2018
Willamette Week, Best of Portland, cover photo by Thomas Tea, July 11, 2018
YES! Weekly, Triad’s Best, May 30, 2018
Austin Chronicle, Best of Austin, cover by Jason Stout, November 2, 2018
Bouler Weekly, Best of Boulder County, cover photo by Susan France, April 26, 2018
Charleston City Paper, Best of Charleston, cover by Scott Suchy, April 25, 2018
City Pulse, Top of the Town, cover by Jonathan Griffith, 2018
Coachella Valley Independent, Best of Coachella Valley, cover by Beth Allen, December 2018
