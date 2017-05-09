AAN to Award Diversity Scholarships to Annual Convention in D.C.

AAN is offering diversity scholarship funds to encourage the next generation of journalists and journalism managers to attend the 2017 Annual Convention in Washington, D.C., July 27 – 29.

The scholarships are intended for AAN-publication staffers who would not be able to go the convention without the scholarship. Scholarship recipients will have their $445 registration fee waived and will receive a $400 stipend to help cover travel costs. Priority will be given to individuals who have not previously attended an AAN conference and who demonstrate a strong desire to build a career in the alternative news industry.

“Diversity scholarships are critical to AAN’s mission of ensuring the future success of its members,” said AAN Executive Director Jason Zaragoza. “You can’t replicate the professional development and networking opportunities of an AAN Convention, and these scholarships offer a meaningful opportunity for aspiring journalism professionals to benefit from that experience.”

Scholarship recipients will write one blog post for publication on the AAN website within 30 days of attending. During the convention, they will be invited to meet with long-time AAN members/leaders.

Each applicant should send:

Resumé or description of educational and/or media experience. A letter explaining your motivation for attending the conference and what you hope to gain from the experience.

Applications must be submitted via email to scholarships@aan.org by Friday, June 2, 2017. All applicants will be notified of their application status by June 15.