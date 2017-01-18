AAN Joins 60 Journalism Groups in Asking Trump Administration for Meeting on Government Accesss

AAN and 60 other journalism organizations have sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence requesting a meeting to discuss access to government. The media coalition was led by the Society of Professional Journalists:

The coalition sent a letter today to Trump and Pence, asking for a meeting or conference call to discuss:

• the ability of reporters to directly interact with government employees who are subject matter experts, rather than interacting with Public Information Officers (or having all conversations monitored by Public Information Officers);

• access to the activities of the President;

• and ensuring that the Federal Freedom of Information Act remains as strong as possible.

“We believe strongly that journalists are the eyes and ears of the citizens of the United States,” said SPJ National President Lynn Walsh. “The average American citizen does not have the time or resources to check up on elected officials to make sure they are running the country the way they should. It is up to journalists to help hold those in power accountable.”