AAN Joins Statement in Support of Press Freedom

AAN is one of more than 80 organizations to have signed a Statement in Support of Press Freedom that was published on March 2, 2017. The signatories consist of journalism, civil liberties and other organizations who are concerned with threats to press freedom that have occurred in the early days of the current Administration. As an associated press release issued by the National Coalition Against Censorship and the American Society of News Editors states: “the groups stress that the administration’s attacks on the press pose a threat to American democracy.” AAN Legal Counsel Kevin M. Goldberg had an active role in drafting the statement and coordinating the various signatories.

AAN members are invited to publish the statement as an op-ed in their print newspapers and/or post to their websites. We also invite you to circulate via social media using the hashtag #pressfreedom.