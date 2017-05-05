AAN Members Honored in Top of the Rockies Awards

AAN members were big winners at the annual Top of the Rockies awards given out by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Colorado chapter.
Boulder Weekly took home 40 awards, twelve of which were for first place. Colorado Springs Independent picked up 20 awards, eight for first place. Westword received ten awards and the Santa Fe Reporter received nine. See the full list of winners here.
