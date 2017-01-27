AAN Names Jason Zaragoza Executive Director

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia has named Jason Zaragoza as its Executive Director.

Zaragoza, who has served as Interim Executive Director since September, will be responsible for managing the preeminent organization of alternative media, which includes newspapers and new media in the United States, Canada and elsewhere. He will be responsible for organizing the association’s conferences, promoting AAN newspapers, advocating for free speech and other issues affecting the news media, and overseeing AAN member services.

Zaragoza joined AAN in 2008 and has served as Editor, Advertising Director, and most recently as Deputy Director of the organization. He graduated from California State University, Los Angeles, with a B.A. in Political Science and currently resides in Alexandria, Va.