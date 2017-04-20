AAN publications received multiple awards from the North Carolina Press Association last month. INDY Week won ten awards , six of them for first-place. Creative Loafing Charlotte picked up six awards , three of which were for first-place. Mountain Xpress received five awards , two of them for first-place. And YES! Weekly took home four awards , two of which were for first-place.

