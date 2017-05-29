AAN Partners with AdCellerant to Offer Free Google Ad Certification

AAN has established a partnership with AdCellerant that will provide exclusive FREE training and Google certifications to employees of AAN member organizations. AdCellerant is an ad tech/digital marketing managed solutions startup based in Denver, Colo.

AAN’s partnership with AdCellerant will allow association members to have free access to several Google trainings, including the Academy for Ads. These are video training modules across a variety of different Google platforms, including AdWords, Google Analytics, Mobile, Video, eCommerce, etc.

In addition, AAN members can achieve Google Certifications for their entire organization – for both sales and operations. This will help their employees increase their knowledge of digital sales, generate additional revenue for their organizations, and establish increased credibility in the marketplace.

Google and AdCellerant will be hosting a webinar for AAN members to outline the Google Certification Program further, along with the additional benefits for association members and provide a walk-through on getting AAN members set up to access the Google material.

About Google Partners:

Google Partners is Google’s program for advertising agencies, digital marketing professionals and other online consultants who manage AdWords accounts.

Why should your staff seek certification?

Earn Partner status: Passing exams and earning certifications helps your company qualify for Partner status. Companies that qualify for Partner status earn the Partner or Premier Partner badge. The badge shows that you’ve demonstrated AdWords skill and expertise, met AdWords spend requirements, delivered agency and client revenue growth, and sustained and grown your client base.

Earn company specializations: Companies that have Partner status and meet the requirements can earn specializations. Company specializations display your specific product expertise to help win business and differentiate yourself in the market.

AAN members with questions about this program may contact AAN Executive Director Jason Zaragoza at jason[at]aan.org.