AAN Partners with Adcellerant to offer Sales Training Scholarships for Summer Convention

The Association of Alternative Newsmedia and AdCellerant have teamed up to create a Training Scholarship Program for sales executives and sales managers designed to help improve and hone valuable sales skills. Together they are providing 5 Sales Scholarships to encourage sales reps and sales managers to attend the 2018 Annual AAN Convention in San Diego to hone their sales savvy.

The scholarships are intended for AAN-publication sales staffers who would not be able to go the convention without the scholarship. Scholarship recipients will have their registration fee waived. Priority will be given to individuals who have not previously attended an AAN conference and who demonstrate a strong desire to build a career in the alternative news industry. During the convention, scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to attend two specialized sales training sessions hosted by Adcellerant.

Part 1: 1-hour How to Sell / Google A d Training.

Training. Part 2: 1-hour Academy for Ads / Product Knowledge Training.

Each applicant should send:

Resumé or description of educational and/or media experience. A letter explaining your motivation for attending the conference and what you hope to gain from the experience.

Applications must be submitted via email to scholarships@aan.org by Mon day, June 5, 2017. Please include your name and “Sales Scholarship” in the subject line. All applicants will be notified of their application status by June 15. AAN Executive Director & President of the Board of Directors will select scholarship recipients.

