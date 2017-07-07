Baltimore City Paper to Close
Posted on July 7, 2017
by AAN
- Industry News
The Baltimore Sun Media Group plans to close Baltimore City Paper later this year. No official end date has been announced for the alt-weekly, now in its 40th year.
Editorial staffers found out about the news in June during a meeting with senior vice president Tim Thomas, who cited declining ad revenues and future projections for those numbers as reasons for the closure.
Use Google Chrome for Best Experience
You are using an old version of Internet Explorer. Our site is developed with the latest technology, which is not supported by older browsers
We recommend that you use Google Chrome for accessing our (or any) website. It is a FREE and modern web-browser which supports the latest web technologies offering you a cleaner and more secure browsing experience.