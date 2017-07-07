Baltimore City Paper to Close

Posted on July 7, 2017 by AAN - Industry News

The Baltimore Sun Media Group plans to close Baltimore City Paper later this year. No official end date has been announced for the alt-weekly, now in its 40th year.

Editorial staffers found out about the news in June during a meeting with senior vice president Tim Thomas, who cited declining ad revenues and future projections for those numbers as reasons for the closure.

(See full story at Baltimore City Paper)