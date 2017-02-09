Call for Entries: 2017 AAN Awards

The 2017 AAN Awards contest is now accepting entries. The deadline to submit entries is Monday, March 6.



This year marks the introduction of a new cash prize category. In honor of Jim Ridley, the late editor of Nashville Scene, AAN will award a $500 Film Criticism Award funded by SouthComm. The AAN Awards will also include cash prizes for the following categories:

Two $250 prizes for Feature Story funded by Isthmus founder Vince O’Hern.

One $500 prize for the Free Speech Award funded by Monterey County Weekly founder & CEO Bradley Zeve.

One $500 prize for Investigative Reporting funded by New Times co-founder Michael Lacey.

One $500 prize for LGBT Coverage funded by Boulder Weekly publisher Fran Zankowski.

One $500 prize for Race Reporting funded by Charleston City Paper co-owner and AAN President Blair Barna.

First-place winners in all categories will receive plaques, courtesy of PopMount.

Quick Links

2017 AAN Awards Rules

Eligibility

The contest is open to member publications of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) and to cartoonists whose work appears in those papers. Members must be in good standing and current on dues payment in order to submit entries.

Entries must be submitted by the editor, publisher or another designated representative of the publication. Writers may not enter their own work unless authorized to do so by the publication. Individual cartoonists may enter their own work.

All entries must have been published in the period from Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2016 with the exception of entries in the Free Speech, Investigative Reporting, and Public Service categories. Each entry must have been published originally in the member publication or its website, and should not be a reprint.

Entry Deadline

All entries must be submitted online by Monday, March 6, 2017. All entries must be submitted online. Hard copy entries are not permitted.

Entry Fees

Papers with circulation of 45,000 and over: $30 per entry

Papers with circulation of under 45,000: $25 per entry

Cartoons: $25 per entry

Papers may pay by credit card online or send a check. Online payments must be made by the online entry deadline of March 6. Checks should be made payable to the “Association of Alternative Newsmedia” or “AAN” and sent to:



AAN

c/o Whittaker and Associates

155 E. 50th Street

Boise, ID 83714



Using the Contest Website

All participants must enter the contest by completing an online entry form on the contest website.

In the dropdown menu, select “2017 AAN Awards” as the contest.

as the contest. Select “ Contestant Manager .”

.” Select your publication from the dropdown menu.

Passwords are unchanged from last year. If you’ve misplaced your password, or if the person who submitted entries last year is no longer with your publication, contact Molly Snead at molly[at]aan.org.

All entries must be submitted electronically . Entrants may submit URLs or PDFs. Work that is submitted in the Writing categories may only be submitted once, unless it is also being submitted in a Design category (Cover Design, Editorial Layout, Illustration or Photography).

Please reduce the size of PDFs. The contest site will not allow the upload of files larger than 5MB.

Restriction on Entering the Same Work in More Than One Category

The same work may not be submitted in more than one category with two exceptions:

A work submitted in a Writing category (where it is being judged on content) also may compete in a Design category (where it is being judged for design).

A work submitted in the Illustration or Photography category also may be submitted as part of an entry in the Cover Design category.

Size Divisions

Competition in the Cash Prize, Online, and Outside-the-Box categories will be combined. There are no size divisions in these categories. One exception is Feature Story, which will be separated into two competitions as described below.

For the Design and Writing categories, competition will be separated into two size divisions based on circulation figures: papers with circulation under 45,000 and papers with circulation of 45,000 and over.

Participating papers will be automatically assigned to a circulation category based on the latest audit circulation figures obtained through a third-party auditing agency. If a newspaper isn’t audited by a third party, AAN uses the latest information submitted by the publisher. If you believe your publication has been assigned to the wrong category, please contact us.

Awards Presentation

Finalists will be announced in June. The order of finish will be announced on July 29, 2017 during a reception at the AAN Convention in Washington, D.C. First-place winners will receive plaques, provided by PopMount.

Reprint Permission

All entries become the property of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia. AAN reserves the right to republish the winning entries in part or in whole for promotional or educational purposes.

Entry Limits and Requirements

Cash Prize Categories Required Pieces

Per Entry Max Entries

Per Paper Feature Story 1 or 1 Series 3 Film Criticism Up to 3 1 Free Speech Up to 10 1 LGBT Coverage 1 or 1 Series 3 Investigative Reporting 1 or 1 Series 3 Race Reporting 1 or 1 Series 3

Writing Categories Required Pieces

Per Entry Max Entries

Per Paper Arts Criticism Up to 3 3 Arts Feature 1 or 1 Series 3 Beat Reporting Up to 5 3 Column 3 3 Column (Political) 3 3 Food Writing Up to 3 3 Music Writing Up to 3 3 Long-Form News Story 1 3 Public Service Up to 10 1

Design Categories Required Pieces

Per Entry Max Entries

Per Paper Cover Design 3 1 Editorial Layout 1 3 Illustration 1 or 1 Series 3 Photography Up to 10 1

Online Categories Required Pieces

Per Entry Max Entries

Per Paper Arts/Culture Blog Up to 5 Posts 3 Multimedia 1 or 1 Series 3 Staff Blog Up to 5 Posts 1

Outside-the-Box

Categories Required Pieces

Per Entry Max Entries

Per Paper Cartoon Up to 5 1 Innovation/Format Buster 1 or 1 Series 3 Special Section Entire Section 1

Category Guidelines

CASH PRIZE CATEGORIES

Each entry must consist of a single, non-arts-related feature or series of features by the same author or writing team. Features are human-interest stories that may be inspired by the news but are more vividly written and generally delve deeper into the character of a person, group, thing or place than a straight-news story would.

Two $250 prizes will be awarded (one for each size division), funded by Isthmus founder Vince O’Hern.

Film Criticism

Each entry must consist of one to three pieces of film criticism by the same author.

One $500 prize will be awarded, funded by SouthComm.

Free Speech

The Free Speech award recognizes the efforts of papers which fight to protect and preserve free speech and (for U.S. publications) First Amendment rights. Extra consideration is given to papers which demonstrate a commitment to the freedom of information by accessing/obtaining hidden documents through any and all means. Entries may include articles, editorials, cartoons, house ads, graphics or online material. Each entry must also include a letter from the member paper explaining the paper’s efforts, what obstacles were overcome and what impact the paper’s work had. This category allows work that was published outside of the Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016 contest period, but the impact of ongoing work must have had an impact during that timeframe.

One $500 prize will be awarded, funded by Monterey County Weekly founder & CEO Bradley Zeve.

Investigative Reporting

Each entry must consist of a single news story or a series by the same author or writing team that displays evidence of extensive research and investigation. This category allows work that was published outside of the Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016 contest period, but the bulk of the reporting must have been published in 2016. Each entry must also include a letter from the member paper explaining what reporting techniques were required, what obstacles were overcome and what impact, if any, the story had on the community.

One $500 prize will be awarded, funded by New Times co-founder Michael Lacey.

LGBT Coverage

Each entry must consist of a single story or series focusing on LGBT issues.

One $500 prize will be awarded, funded by Boulder Weekly publisher Fran Zankowski.

Race Reporting

Each entry must consist of a single story or series covering issues related to race and/or ethnicity.

One $500 prize will be awarded, funded by Charleston City Paper co-owner and AAN President Blair Barna.

WRITING CATEGORIES

Each entry must consist of one to three pieces of criticism by the same author or writing team. The criticism may pertain to any cultural genre except film, music, or food. The acceptable genres include (but are not limited to) literature, dance, video, video games, multimedia, photography, painting, sculpture, theater and performance art.

Arts Feature

Each entry must consist of a single feature or a series of features written by the same author or writing team. It may pertain to any arts genre, including (but not limited to) film, music, literature, dance, video, video games, multimedia, photography, painting, sculpture, theater and performance art.

Beat Reporting

Each entry must consist of up to five pieces showing breadth and depth of coverage on a specific area of interest (e.g., education, environment, sports) by a single author. Entries may include blog posts, features, and/or multimedia components as part of the overall body of work.

Column

Each entry must consist of three representative columns by the same author or writing team on any topic other than politics. Unsigned editorials may be entered in this category as long as all three editorials are written by the same author or writing team.

Column-Political

Each entry must consist of three representative columns by the same author or same writing team that focus on politics or government. Unsigned editorials may be entered in this category as long as all three editorials are written by the same author or writing team.

Food Writing

Each entry must consist of one to three unrelated pieces by the same author or writing team that focus on food, drinks or restaurants.

Long-Form News Story

Each entry must consist of a single multi-sourced hard-news story of more than 1,500 words. Additionally, up to two stories following up on that initial story, written by the same author or writing team, may be included (but are not required).

Music Writing

Each entry must consist of up to three unrelated pieces by the same author or same writing team that focus on any genre of music.

Public Service

The Public Service category recognizes outstanding use of a newspaper’s resources to cover an issue vital to its community. This award is intended to recognize newspaper projects that produce notable results or make extraordinary efforts to stand up for important principles. Each entry must also include a letter from the member paper explaining what reporting techniques were required, what obstacles were overcome and what impact the paper’s work had on the community. Entries may include articles, editorials, cartoons, house ads, graphics or online material. This category allows work that was published outside of the Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016 contest period, but the impact of ongoing work must have had an impact during that timeframe.

DESIGN CATEGORIES

Each entry must consist of three separate front covers that appeared in the member paper in 2016. The covers of inserts and inside sections are not eligible. Photos and illustrations used in one of the submitted cover designs may also be entered in the Photography or Illustration category.

Editorial Layout

Each entry must consist of a complete layout that is no longer than seven spreads. The layout may be single article, an article with sidebars or several articles that were clearly published together as part of a package. The photos, illustrations or front cover of the editorial layout may not be submitted in one of the other Design categories.

Illustration

Each entry must consist of a single illustration or set of illustrations for a single story. The illustration(s) must be original to the member paper. If a set of illustrations is submitted, all must be by the same artist or same team of artists. Illustrations submitted to this category may also be submitted in the Cover Design category.

Photography

Each entry may consist of up to ten photos by the same photographer or team of photographers. If the photos have been digitally altered in any way beyond conventional cropping and sizing, please attach a description of the alteration and how it was achieved to each copy of the entry. Photos submitted to this category may also be submitted in the Cover Design category.

ONLINE CATEGORIES

Each entry consists of one arts/culture blog (such as food/dining, marijuana, movies, music, etc.), which must be accessible through the publication’s website and either hosted on the publication’s domain or written by an employee of the paper. The entrant must selectto be given special attention by the judges. Judges will consider blog’s content (quality, consistency and originality of writing) and functionality (interactivity and multimedia features).

The name of the blog must be typed into the “Entry Title” field of the contest site. The URL of the blog and permalink URLs for up to five representative posts must be pasted into the URL fields of the contest site.

Multimedia

This category recognizes the best use of multimedia–­such as a slide show, web video, audio clip, interactive feature, or combination of format–on a single topic. Advertorial content is not allowed.

Permalink URLs for each work must be pasted into the URL fields of the contest site. If more than one component shares a web page, please submit an explanatory letter to make clear which components are being judged. Do not submit files for features that are no longer active on your site.

Staff Blog

Each entry consists of one blog, which must be accessible through the publication’s website and either hosted on the publication’s domain or written by an employee of the paper. The entrant must select up to five representative posts to be given special attention by the judges. Judges will consider blog’s content (quality, consistency and originality of writing) and functionality (interactivity and multimedia features).

The name of the blog must be typed into the “Entry Title” field of the contest site. The URL of the blog and permalink URLs for up to five representative posts must be pasted into the URL fields of the contest site.

OUTSIDE-THE-BOX CATEGORIES

Entries may be submitted in this category by member papers or by individual cartoonists. Each entry must consist ofcartoons published in an AAN-member paper. Only stand-alone cartoons qualify; cartoons drawn to illustrate an article are ineligible. All cartoons compete in one size division, regardless of how many papers the cartoon appears in.

Innovation/Format Buster

This category recognizes work on a single topic that is presented in an unconventional format in print, or a combination of web and print. While a web component is not required, the entry must have a print component. The print component may present information with an atypical juxtaposition of graphics, art and text. The web component may incorporate video, audio, slideshows or maps to convey information. Entries may include an accompanying letter, but it is not required.

All entries in this category compete in one size division. Works in the Innovation category may not be submitted in another category.

Special Section

Each entry must consist of a special section or supplement that is not part of the regular weekly lineup. Examples are a “Best Of” issue, Holiday Gift Guide, Fashion Guide or Summer Guide.

Questions about entry rules should be directed to Molly Snead at molly[at]aan.org.