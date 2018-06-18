Chicago Reader Sold to Group Led by Chicago Crusader Publisher

The Chicago Sun-Times is selling the Chicago Reader to a group led by Dorothy Leavell, publisher of the The Chicago Crusader and Gary Crusader newspapers. Leavell has been publisher of the Chicago and Gary Crusader newspapers for 50 years. The papers are part of the Crusader Newspaper Group and cover African-American communities throughout the Chicago area. Leavell is also the president of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, a black press trade association with 200 member newspapers. (See full story)