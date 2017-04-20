The Coast Nominated for CJF Jackman Award

The Coast in Halifax has been nominated for the prestigious CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism, which honors Canadian news organizations that demonstrate exemplary journalism with a resulting impact on their communities. It is nominated for the feature story Continuity Errors, which details “a previously-unreleased internal audit by Halifax Regional Police that uncovered the department’s habit of losing track of cash and drug exhibits seized as evidence.” The winner will be announced at the CJF Awards in Toronto on June 8.