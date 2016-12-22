Cover Show: December 14-23

Posted on December 22, 2016 by Molly Snead - Cover Show

Every week, we feature covers from AAN papers across the country. This week we see a smattering of holiday features, gift guides, and ponderings on the year to come. See what everybody else is talking about this week! Click covers to enlarge.

To be included, send a JPG of this week’s cover along with any credit info to Molly Snead at molly@aan.org by 12PM EST Friday.