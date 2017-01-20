Cover Show: Week of 1/16-1/20
Posted on January 20, 2017
by Molly Snead
Cover Show
Every week, we feature covers from AAN papers across the country. See what everybody else is talking about! Click covers to enlarge.
Maui Time
Austin Chronicle
Boulder Weekly, cover by Sue France
Cincinnati CityBeat, 1978 painting by L.A. Reinhardt
Chico News & Review, cover by Natasha Root, Tina Flynn
Columbia Free Times, cover by Lisa Heinz
Flagpole, cover by Kate Melvin
Memphis Flyer
Gambit Weekly
Lansing CityPulse
Mountain Xpress, cover by Norn Cutson
Nashville Scene
Newtimes San Luis Obispo
Pittsburgh City Paper, cover by Rachel Arnold Sager
Reno News & Review, cover by Margaret Larkin, official White House photo by Pete Souza
Salt Lake City Weekly, cover by Derek Carlisle
San Antonio Current, cover by Sarah Flood Baumann, Jess Black
Santa Fe Reporter, cover by Anson Stevens Bollen
Sacramento News & Review, cover by Brian Breneman
The Portland Mercury
