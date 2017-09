Every Friday, we feature covers from AAN papers across the country. This week covers also feature a special issue by Pittsburgh City Paper and Cleveland Scene dubbed “The Rivalry Issue” which was a collaborative issue between the two papers exploring the rivalry between their two cities.

See what everybody else is talking about this week! Click covers to enlarge.

To be included, send a JPG of this week’s cover along with any credit info to Molly Snead at molly@aan.org by 12PM EST Friday.