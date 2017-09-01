Creative Loafing Atlanta moves to monthly + online format

After 46 Years, Creative Loafing is stopping the weekly presses

Long-time AAN Member Creative Loafing Atlanta will no longer be on stands weekly — instead CL will be refocusing much of its energy on providing fresh daily content on digital platforms, as well as publishing a radically redesigned print edition on a monthly basis.

On August 17, Creative Loafing announced a complete redesign and restructuring of the way it publishes its local news, arts and cultural content. To reflect an ever-changing media landscape, Creative Loafing will now focus much of its energy on on-demand digital media, including podcasts and video, as well as publishing a beefier monthly print issue with more of the quality content that readers have come to expect from CL.

CEO Ben Eason: “Since 1972, Creative Loafing has been the place where Atlanta’s most talented residents have expressed their aspirations. We’re proud to announce a further expansion of Creative Loafing as we open more avenues for all who have an adventurous spirit and who seek a wide range of non-commoditized experiences, and those who will help us protect, nurture and be the conscience of Atlanta’s civic and cultural life.”

Publisher Sharry Smith says, “We are moving into a new era for Creative Loafing. One that continues to respond to both our reader and local, independent advertiser needs. We’re committed to continuous improvement of the monthly print edition, and vast improvement and rapid development of innovative digital products that bring our advertisers the results that will grow their businesses, and our readers the content they want on any medium they choose.”

Editor in Chief Carlton Hargro added: “This is a monumental change for Creative Loafing, and one we didn’t make without much consideration, but we are excited about the opportunities that this new era presents — both in print and on the web.”

The first monthly edition of Creative Loafing hit stands on Thursday, August 17, 2017, and new digital products will be rolling out over Q4 2017 and into 2018.

For those wondering “WHERE’S MY LOAF?”, the team has put together a video explaining the roll-out here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGmkeL_FbWw