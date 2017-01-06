Creative Loafing Atlanta Names Carlton Hargro as Editor

Creative Loafing Atlanta has announced that former Creative Loafing Charlotte editor Carlton Hargro will succeed Debbie Michaud as editor-in-chief:

“Taking on the role of editor-in-chief at Creative Loafing is beyond a dream come true,” Hargro says. “It’s an honor to grab the reins behind a slew of incredible editors — like the paper’s most recent EIC, Debbie Michaud. I’m dedicated to continuing that long legacy of great journalism, along with pushing CL deeper into digital and other platforms. Keep your eyes peeled for more details on all the great stuff we have planned.”

The Ball State University graduate, who will become the first black editor-in-chief in CL’s history, has worked in various roles throughout his journalism career in Atlanta, which began in 1997 at the Atlanta Tribune. In 2004, he joined CL and oversaw the culture section, assigning and editing articles about the city’s arts scene. In addition, he created, produced, and hosted Audiofloss, CL’s urban music podcast.