In all the hubbub of launching registration for our Annual Convention last Friday, we missed out on publishing a cover show, so this week we are featuring a big ol’ whopping DOUBLE Cover Show of all the great cover submissions we received both this and last week. Click covers to enlarge.

Every Friday, we feature covers from AAN papers across the country. To be included, send a JPG of this week’s cover along with any credit info to Molly Snead at molly@aan.org by 12PM EST Friday.