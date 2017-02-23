East Bay Express Writers Win George Polk Award for Local Reporting

Darwin BondGraham and Ali Winston received the the 2017 George Polk Award for Local Reporting for their East Bay Express series which exposed a prostitution scandal within the Oakland Police Department:

The two journalists join reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, ProPublica, and more as winners in one of 14 categories. Recipients in previous years include Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, Norman Mailer, Seymour Hersh, Glenn Greenwald, and many more.

The New York Times, in a story announcing this year’s winners, wrote that BondGraham and Winston “of the East Bay Express in California won for local reporting for exposing a sex scandal within the Oakland Police Department, in which officers not only exploited an underage sex worker but also leaked information about undercover prostitution stings.”