Eric Johnson named Editor of Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review has named Eric Johnson as their new Editor, effective two weeks ago. Johnson is a veteran to this industry, having made his mark at altweeklies such as the Missoula Independent (which he helped to start) Monterey County Weekly, Metro Santa Cruz, Metro Silicon Valley and now the Sacramento News & Review, where he’s taking over as editor this week.
Read outgoing Interim Editor, Bob Speer’s column for more – https://www.newsreview.com/sacramento/meet-the-snrs-new-editor/content?oid=24602599