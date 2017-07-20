Eric Johnson named Editor of Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review has named Eric Johnson as their new Editor, effective two weeks ago. Johnson is a veteran to this industry, having made his mark at altweeklies such as the Missoula Independent (which he helped to start) Monterey County Weekly, Metro Santa Cruz, Metro Silicon Valley and now the Sacramento News & Review, where he’s taking over as editor this week.

Use Google Chrome for Best Experience

You are using an old version of Internet Explorer. Our site is developed with the latest technology, which is not supported by older browsers

We recommend that you use Google Chrome for accessing our (or any) website. It is a FREE and modern web-browser which supports the latest web technologies offering you a cleaner and more secure browsing experience.