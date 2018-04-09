Euclid Media Group Acquires Tampa Weekly, Creative Loafing Tampa

Tampa, FL — Euclid Media Group, a media company headquartered in Cleveland, OH, announced today that it has purchased Creative Loafing Tampa, an award-winning Tampa Bay alternative weekly publication, formerly owned by SouthComm Inc. Since 1988, Creative Loafing has been committed to providing Tampa Bay with an independent perspective, local news, arts and a comprehensive listing of local events.

Euclid Media Group anticipates ushering in fresh digital and event marketing strategies, and reports the promotion of Scott Harrell, former managing/online editor, to Editor-in-Chief.

While the transaction entailed layoffs of several SouthComm employees, including longtime Editor-in-Chief David Warner, leadership believes that the newly streamlined staff will strengthen Creative Loafing Tampa and increase its potential for online growth.

“We value the contributions of every staffer,” says publisher James Howard, “and the cuts we have made are in no way a reflection on the quality of their work.”

“Creative Loafing Tampa has established itself as a cultural institution and we are very proud to add their incredible and resilient staff to the Euclid family. We’re excited to continue to strengthen CL’s relationships and contributions in the community with engaging content, local marketing solutions and world class events,” says Michael Wagner, Euclid Media Group COO.

The acquisition marks the ninth property for Euclid Media Group, whose multimedia portfolio includes Orlando Weekly, Cincinnati CityBeat, Cleveland Scene, Detroit Metro Times, Riverfront Times, San Antonio Current, Out In SA and Out in STL. EMG orchestrated a merger of Detroit Metro Times and former alt-weekly, Real Detroit, in 2014. Each property publishes engaging content in print and online, and specializes in producing culturally unique events to highlight the cities in a variety of categories.