Houston Press Covers Hurricane Harvey

Houston Press staffers have been weathering Hurricane Harvey while still producing high-impact local journalism.

“We’re still running and gunning here with some rea lly tired people — some of whom still can’t get through the floodwaters to get into the office and are working remotely,” said Houston Press editor Margaret Downing in an email to AAN editors.

The Press has been informing Houston residents which grocery stores were open, where they can find emergency shelters, which restaurants are open, how local oil refineries had emitted chemicals into the air during the storm, and even how the storm has affected the local music and concert scene.

“Despite the storm, the editorial, sales and production departments worked together to tear up the print paper and insert storm coverage that had been written over the weekend,” said Voice Media Group executive associate editor Andy Van De Voorde in an email. “Everybody pitched in.”