Idaho Press purchases Boise Weekly

The Idaho Press has purchased AAN Member, Boise Weekly. Publication of Boise Weekly, published since 1992, will continue under the new ownership.

“We are very excited for Boise Weekly to be aligned with the Idaho Press,” said Idaho Press publisher Matt Davison. “As home delivery of the Idaho Press is now available in all of Ada County, the content and offerings of Boise Weekly will be perfect complementary content for readers in both Canyon and Ada counties.”

Sally Freeman, who has owned Boise Weekly since 2001, will stay on as publisher.

“We have been partners printing Boise Weekly at Idaho Press for many years,” Freeman said. “Adams Publishing Group believes in journalism, newspapers and communities. Together we will be stronger, and our partnership ensures the sustainability of Boise Weekly. We will continue to serve our community and provide the independent lens that our readers count on.”

The Boise Weekly office, at 523 Broad St. in downtown Boise, will also serve as the new Boise bureau for the Idaho Press, which this year expanded its coverage of the Treasure Valley to include all of Ada County. A team of Ada County reporters will be based in the Boise Weekly office.

The sale was finalized Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Idaho Press is a publication of the Adams Publishing Group, which publishes daily and weekly newspapers, along with digital and magazine products in markets across the US. For more information on The Adams Publishing Group, please visit www.adamspg.com