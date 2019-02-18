It’s All Journalism: One reporter’s fumbled joke and a lesson learned

It was supposed to be a lighthearted, playful joke in a sports-loving city.

The week before the Super Bowl, Michael Telek wanted to have a little fun on a sports story at his CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh. The story was about how the New England Patriots were on their way to a record-tying Super Bowl, on the edge of matching the Steelers’ record for most Super Bowl wins.

When an image of Tom Brady came up, he set up the reporter package to identify him as a “known cheater.”