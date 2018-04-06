It’s All Journalism: The who, what and where of podcasting

The District of Columbia’s rich landscape of podcasting was on display Thursday, April 5, as It’s All Journalism host Michael O’Connell joined Mary Nichols of the FuseBox Radio Broadcast and Alicia Montgomery of NPR’s Morning Edition and Code Switch , for a panel on podcasting. HumanitiesDC , which aims to enrich people’s lives through the humanities and grants, hosted he event at Busboys and Poets. Jill Olmsted, a broadcasting professor at American University, served as the panel’s moderator.

