Jackson Free Press honored in GLAAD Media Awards, Associated Press Awards

Jackson Free Press reporter Arielle Dreher was honored last week as a finalist in the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards. Her article “Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move” shared the Outstanding Newspaper Article division with writers from New York Times, The Charlotte Observer, Tampa Bay Times, and The Commercial Appeal.

The Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press Awards also recently honored Jackson Free Press. Donna Ladd and Imani Khayyam took First Place in the Investigative/Public Service category for “A Hunger to Live: Interrupting Violence in Jackson, Miss.” The JFP Staff as a whole took First Place in the Editorials category for their collection of work.