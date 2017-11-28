Live Event: Podcast panel focuses on future of Alt Press

After more than five years and 280 episodes, we’re proud to be partnering with the It’s All Journalism podcast for their first live recording.

In partnership with AAN, the Online News Association’s D.C. Meetup Group and the National Press Club, It’s All Journalism will be hosting a panel and live recording on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Doors open for this free event at 6:30 p.m.

The topic of the panel will be: The Future of the Alternative Press. Panelists include:

Alexa Mills , editor of the Washington City Paper;

Andrew Beaujon, former editor of the Washington City Paper;

Jason Zaragoza, executive director of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia;

, executive director of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia; Lisa Snowden-McCray, editor-in-chief of the Baltimore Beat.

The panel recording will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session, all of which will be recorded for an upcoming episode of It’s All Journalism. There will be a cash bar available for those who imbibe. The National Press Club is located at 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045.

Come to hang out with other digital journalism enthusiasts, learn about the challenges facing the alternative press from a panel of experts and be part of a live podcast recording.