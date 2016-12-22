Mark Kemp Returns as Editor-in-Chief of Creative Loafing Charlotte
Posted on December 22, 2016
by AAN
Industry News
For the third time in the past decade, Creative Loafing Charlotte has named North Carolina native Mark Kemp as Editor-in-Chief, said publisher Charles Womack of CL’s parent company Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Kemp returns to Charlotte after three years in the San Francisco Bay area, where he served stints as editor of the music-instruction magazine Acoustic Guitar and editor-in-chief of SF Weekly.
(See full story at Creative Loafing Charlotte)
