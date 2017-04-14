Missoula Independent Acquired by Lee Enterprises

The Missoula Independent has been acquired by Lee Enterprises, which publishes the daily Missoulian and several other publications in Montana:

[Lee Enterprises Vice President Mike] Gulledge said all employees at the Indy, as it is known, will have the opportunity to keep the jobs they have now.

Missoula Independent publisher Matt Gibson will remain publisher, and will continue to have editorial and advertising oversight of the weekly paper.

“I’m excited to bring the Independent and its talented staff under Lee’s umbrella,” said Gibson. “Together, we’ll maximize our resources to deliver strong local reporting, and we’ll offer unbeatable audience reach and marketing savvy for advertisers.”

Missoulian Editor Kathy Best will have no input on the Indy’s news coverage, nor will Gibson have input on the Missoulian’s coverage, said Gulledge and Best.