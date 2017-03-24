Monterey County Weekly Prints Two Covers for Best Of

Monterey County Weekly

Monterey County Weekly published its Best Of issue this week, with a new twist:

For the first time in its nearly 30-year history, the Weekly circulated two covers for the same issue, partly because its editors couldn’t decide the timeless question: Who’s cuter, puppies or kittens?

