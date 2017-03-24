Monterey County Weekly Prints Two Covers for Best Of
Posted on March 24, 2017
by AAN
- Industry News
Monterey County Weekly published its Best Of issue this week, with a new twist:
For the first time in its nearly 30-year history, the Weekly circulated two covers for the same issue, partly because its editors couldn’t decide the timeless question: Who’s cuter, puppies or kittens?
(See full story)
