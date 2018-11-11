Monterey County Weekly Publisher Erik Cushman Named Executive of the Year by California Press Foundation

Monterey County Weekly publisher Erik Cushman has been named as the recipient of the California Press Foundation’s 2018 Justus F. Craemer Newspaper Executive of the Year award:

Cushman has been publisher of the Monterey County Weekly since 2001, when it was titled Coast Weekly. He joined the company as vice president and director of operations in 1999 after serving as general manager of the Colorado Springs Independent. Previously, he had overseen business operations of the Missoula Independent, which he had co-founded in 1991 as a student at the University of Montana.

With Cushman’s assistance and influence, The Weekly’s veteran news staff has shone with its comprehensive coverage of local news, regional issues, culture and business.

The Thursday newspaper, which changed its name to Monterey County Weekly in 2004, published a 104-page issue this October to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

Cushman has had a hand in all of it. He is an enthusiastic, demanding leader who requires accountability from his staff.