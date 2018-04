Gambit , New Orleans’ signature weekly news and entertainment paper, has been purchased by the parent company of The New Orleans Advocate . Advocate owners John and Dathel Georges purchased the weekly from Margo and Clancy DuBos, native New Orleanians who have owned Gambit since 1991. Terms were not disclosed.

