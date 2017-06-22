Oklahoma Gazette wins state’s Best Newspaper honor from Society of Professional Journalists

Society of Professional Journalists named Oklahoma Gazette the best newspaper in Oklahoma during its recent 2017 awards gala in Stillwater.
Gazette competed in the statewide Oklahoma Pro Chapter contest’s largest newspaper division, earning first place in the Best of the Best / Best Newspaper division.
Gazette staff also earned awards in news reporting, entertainment feature reporting and leisure writing, including:
- Best Photographer (1st Place): Jabee’s black future, Stronger sex, Sister act, Summer Lovin’, Time Warp by Garett Fisbeck
- Entertainment Feature (1st Place): Public Enemy’s Chuck D says Woody Guthrie’s spirit lives on in OKC rapper Jabee’s new album by Ben Luschen
- Leisure Writing (2nd Place): Brunch bible: Your guide to metro brunch by Greg Elwell
- General News Reporting (3rd Place): What does poverty look like? by Laura Eastes
- Entertainment Feature (3rd Place): Stronger sex: Ebony Iman Dallas’ powerful new exhibit celebrates Women in War Zones by Ben Luschen
Many congratulations to the Gazette staff!