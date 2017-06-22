Oklahoma Gazette wins state’s Best Newspaper honor from Society of Professional Journalists

Posted on June 22, 2017 by Molly Snead - Honors & Achievements

Society of Professional Journalists named Oklahoma Gazette the best newspaper in Oklahoma during its recent 2017 awards gala in Stillwater.

Gazette competed in the statewide Oklahoma Pro Chapter contest’s largest newspaper division, earning first place in the Best of the Best / Best Newspaper division.

Gazette staff also earned awards in news reporting, entertainment feature reporting and leisure writing, including:

Many congratulations to the Gazette staff!