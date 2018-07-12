Oral arguments scheduled for News & Review reverse-CPRA case

Next Tuesday, July 17, is a big day for the Sacramento News & Review and for the future of investigative reporting in California. That is the day the California Third Appellate District Court of Appeal will hear arguments in the lawsuit filed against the News & Review by former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson. The News & Review is asking the court to reverse a lower court ruling that the newspaper is not entitled to attorney’s fees for the cost of responding to the mayor’s lawsuit against the newspaper when we pursued a public information request. (See full story)