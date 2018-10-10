Pittsburgh City Paper Names Lisa Cunningham as Editor

Pittsburgh City Paper has named longtime art director Lisa Cunningham as editor-in-chief:

Cunningham was promoted to managing editor in May. She has previously served City Paper as art director, production director, and graphic designer since beginning with the publication in 1997.

Cunningham is the first woman to preside over City Paper’s editorial staff.

“City Paper has been my dream job,” Cunningham says. “I’m excited to get the chance to continue to amplify the voices of Pittsburgh’s artists, musicians, and everyone in our community.”