Pittsburgh Vs. Cleveland: Rivalry Issue

This week, two AAN papers teamed up on a “Rivalry Issue” exploring the rivalry between the two cities. This tongue-in-cheek collaborative issue is both hilarious and heartwarming, featuring articles focusing on the long-time sports rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as (friendly) competition in the categories of food, drink, news and more.

This issue is a perfect reflection of the AAN mission for association-wide collaboration and mutual support, and we couldn’t be more impressed with the product.

Pittsburgh City Paper

https://www.pghcitypaper.com/p ittsburgh/pittsburgh-vs-clevel and-the-rivalry-issue/Content? oid=4095265

Cleveland Scene

https://www.clevescene.com/cle veland/cleveland-vs-pittsburgh /Content?oid=9883982