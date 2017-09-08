Pittsburgh Vs. Cleveland: Rivalry Issue

This week, two AAN papers teamed up on a “Rivalry Issue” exploring the rivalry between the two cities. This tongue-in-cheek collaborative issue is both hilarious and heartwarming, featuring articles focusing on the long-time sports rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as (friendly) competition in the categories of food, drink, news and more.
This issue is a perfect reflection of the AAN mission for association-wide collaboration and mutual support, and we couldn’t be more impressed with the product.
Pittsburgh City Paper
Cleveland Scene
