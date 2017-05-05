Register Now for the 2017 AAN Convention in Washington, D.C.

Registration is now open for the 2017 AAN Convention in Washington D.C., the alternative news industry’s largest gathering of the year. Alt news professionals from across the U.S. and Canada will come together to share success stories and camaraderie.

This year’s convention will take place at The Dupont Circle Hotel, located on Dupont Circle in the heart of Washington D.C. and just moments from the city’s historic sights including the National Mall and the Smithsonian Museums.

Host paper Washington City Paper is excited to welcome its colleagues from across AAN and is plotting plenty of D.C.-exclusive mayhem, including receptions at the Embassy of Haiti and the Kennedy Caucus Room on Capitol Hill.

The member registration rate is $445/person. If you are bringing more than 4 staffers from a single publication, contact Molly Snead at molly@aan.org for info on how to get the $150 rate for additional registrants.

The AAN group rate at the Dupont Circle Hotel is $169/night for a King room or Queen-Queen room (based on availability). The deadline to book at the group rate is July 5. Book your room at www.doylecollection.com/dupontcircle, using Room Block Code ASSO200617. Click the “More Options” tab on the booking page to reveal the option to add a Room Block Code.

“We’re thrilled to host this year’s convention in AAN’s hometown,” said AAN Executive Director Jason Zaragoza. “This is the perfect moment for AAN to bring its brand of truth-telling and rabble-rousing to D.C.”

For full details visit: www.aan2017.org