Registration OPEN for the 2018 AAN Digital Conference

Registration is now open for the 2018 AAN Digital Conference, to be held February 22-24, 2018. We are returning to the beautiful Hotel Monaco in Portland, OR to convene over the latest digital tools, industry trends, and concerns of the independent media.

Co-hosted by Willamette Week and The Portland Mercury, this Digital Conference will be bigger and better than ever. Join fellow AAN members for informative sessions, unique evening receptions, and all of the quality networking you’ve come to know and love about AAN gatherings.

We are hard at work putting together a stellar programming lineup, which we will be announcing soon. Keep an eye on your inbox as well as the AANdigital.com for updates on sessions, speakers, social events, and extras.

And, don’t forget to book your hotel room! The Hotel Monaco group rate is $170/night. Deadline to book at the group rate is January 29, 2018.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR HOTEL

Thanks, and see you in PortlAANd!