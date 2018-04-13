Registration Open for 2018 Annual Convention

Registration is now open for the AAN 2018 Annual Convention, which will be held in San Diego on July 26-28. Prepare for a packed conference program which will include intensive sales training for front line staff, management workshops, an event track, as well as full editorial and revenue tracks, and more. The ever-popular Show & Tell will take place on opening day so that more people have a chance to attend/present.

In addition, to further assist AAN members to bring more of their staff to San Diego, we’re offering new price incentives for groups.

The registration rate is $399/person for the first two people, or:

$1,000 for a group of 3-5

$1,500 for a group of 6-10

$1,750 for a group of 11-20

Keep in mind, as always, these group discounts are for staff from the same paper, not the same publishing group.

To welcome us on Thursday evening, our host San Diego CityBeat will take us all on a sunset boat cruise along the beautiful San Diego bay. They are also organizing a group to attend a San Diego Padres game on Saturday night. If you’re interested in attending the game, please let us know so we can secure enough tickets for everyone who wants to come (this will be an additional charge).

We’ll be staying at the Omni Hotel in the heart of the Gaslamp District. The group rate is $209/night, book your room here before the room block sells out.

Keep an eye on 2018.aan.org for updates on sessions, speakers, and entertainment. We’ll have a schedule posted soon and if you want to pitch a session, we’ve created an easy way to do so here.