Santa Fe Reporter Journalist’s Charges Dropped

Aaron Cantú and other inauguration day protesters no longer face criminal charges. Cantú had been set to face a three-week jury trial beginning in late October for eight charges including conspiracy to riot and potential sentences reaching 60 years in prison. ( See full story at the Santa Fe Reporter )

