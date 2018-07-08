Aaron Cantú and other inauguration day protesters no longer face criminal charges. Cantú had been set to face a three-week jury trial beginning in late October for eight charges including conspiracy to riot and potential sentences reaching 60 years in prison. (See full story at the Santa Fe Reporter)
Santa Fe Reporter Journalist’s Charges Dropped
