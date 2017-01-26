Seven Days Promotes Dan Bolles, Welcomes New Music Editor Jordan Adams

January 23, 2017, Burlington, Vt. – Seven Days, Vermont’s free, independent weekly newspaper, has promoted its longtime music editor Dan Bolles to assistant arts editor. After 10 years as frontman of Seven Days’ popular music section, Bolles has passed the mic to his assistant, Jordan Adams.

Bolles joined Seven Days as music editor in 2007. He is one of just four people to have held the title since Pamela Polston and Paula Routly created the publication in 1995. Polston, the former lead singer for the Decentz, first wrote and edited the section.

During his turn as music editor, Bolles has won recognition for his writing from the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, the Vermont Press Association and the New England Newspaper and Press Association. He stayed longer in that role than any of his predecessors. “In recent years,” said Polston, “I cautioned Dan that the day would come when he might not feel like going out to clubs all the time. That day finally came.

“I am delighted and relieved that Dan chose to stay with Seven Days, and wants to take on new challenges as a writer and editor,” she added.

In his new role, Bolles will assist arts editor Polston, and will continue to write about music, comedy, sports and general features. Bolles also supervises Adams, and remains the editor of Seven Days’ annual What’s Good: A Field Guide to Burlington, published each August.

“I’m excited to branch out into wider areas of interest and tell different kinds of stories from the Vermont community,” Bolles said. “And I’m thrilled to continue my career with Seven Days and to help guide our coverage of the next generation of local music alongside Jordan.”

Jordan Adams joined Seven Days as assistant music editor in August 2016. A native Vermonter who grew up in Charlotte, he spent part of the last decade living in San Francisco. During his Left Coast stint, Adams worked as a nanny — or, as he calls it, a “manny” — and co-hosted radio programs on pirate airwaves. He deejayed and spent many nights at the legendary Fillmore nightclub. Eventually, Adams realized he was “too much of an East Coaster to remain in groovy California” and returned home.

Now, as music editor, he assigns and writes music features and reviews, writes band spotlights and the weekly Soundbites column, compiles the music listings, and goes out to clubs. A lot.

“When I’m at a concert, I’m in church. That’s how I worship,” Adams said. “Music is my higher power, and I’m kind of a nut about it.”

Da Capo Publishing Inc., dba Seven Days, was founded by Pamela Polston and Paula Routly in 1995, and is now owned by Polston and Routly, as well as associate publishers Don Eggert, Cathy Resmer and Colby Roberts. In addition to its six free publications, the Burlington-based company also produces two annual events: Vermont Restaurant Week and the Vermont Tech Jam, a career and tech expo. Its editorial staff has received numerous journalism awards from entities including the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, the Parenting Media Association, the New England Newspaper and Press Association and the Vermont Press Association.

Seven Days has been named Business of the Year by both the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Burlington Business Association. In 2013, Editor & Publisher selected Seven Days for inclusion in its annual feature, “10 Newspapers That Do It Right.” In 2015, Polston and Routly were inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame.