SouthComm CEO Chris Ferrell Departs

Posted on November 9, 2017 by AAN - Industry News

SouthComm CEO Chris Ferrell has stepped down:

Vic Gatto, partner at SouthComm-backing PE firm Solidus and chairman of SouthComm’s board, cited “a change in strategic direction” as the reason for the move, which comes mere weeks after Ferrell himself described a company-wide shift at SouthComm that involved slowly selling off its local weekly newspapers to focus more on its B2B publications.

(See full story)