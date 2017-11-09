SouthComm CEO Chris Ferrell Departs
Posted on November 9, 2017
by AAN
- Industry News
SouthComm CEO Chris Ferrell has stepped down:
Vic Gatto, partner at SouthComm-backing PE firm Solidus and chairman of SouthComm’s board, cited “a change in strategic direction” as the reason for the move, which comes mere weeks after Ferrell himself described a company-wide shift at SouthComm that involved slowly selling off its local weekly newspapers to focus more on its B2B publications.
(See full story)
