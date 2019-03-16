Syracuse New Times Goes Subscription Only

Syracuse New Times announced that it will change from a free weekly to a paid subscription model:

Effective April 24, the popular weekly newspaper will only be delivered by the Post Office to people who buy a subscription. Publisher Bill Brod says, “Curious that in the even 50th year of our operation the business world is changing around us.”

He says the New Times must change too in order to continue operations. Brod says because of declining advertising revenue the paper is no longer able to support itself as a free paper. (See full story)