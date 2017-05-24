V Digital Services Now Open For Business In Chicago

V Digital Services has continued its rapid expansion by opening a new full-service digital marketing shop in Chicago in partnership with Wayne Morgan.

VDS’s arrival means customers in America’s third largest city will gain instant access to a team of highly trained analysts and account managers devoted to helping small and large businesses achieve success in the digital space.

With expertise in everything from organic SEO and programmatic advertising to web development, pay-per-click advertising and social media management, VDS, a subsidiary of Voice Media Group, has a track record of producing measurable results for clients across a range of industries.

The Chicago shop is VDS’s latest joint venture with Morgan. In February, VDS announced a plan to further boost its reach in the booming Las Vegas market by forming a partnership there with the Nevada-based entrepreneur.

As in Las Vegas, VDS’s new Chicago office will combine the sales acumen and technological expertise of its in-house staff with Morgan’s extensive industry experience and connections.

“We are absolutely committed to helping our customers grow, and to growing ourselves,” said Voice Media Group chief executive officer Scott Tobias. “We’re incredibly excited about working with Wayne to bring our services to another great city.”

Tobias said the Chicago sales operation will be overseen locally by Ricky DeTagle, who joined the V Digital Services team earlier this year after serving as regional digital marketing expert for Dex Media on the West Coast. A twenty-year veteran of the industry, DeTagle brings significant experience in sales training and the handling of large digital accounts.

“I believe the product offerings at V Digital Services are far superior to what’s offered by the ‘big box’ media companies,” said DeTagle. “That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to join the company. Also, now I’ll get to root for my beloved Cubbies – and get completely irritated watching the Bears play.”

It has been an eventful 2017 thus far for VDS. With the addition of Chicago to its portfolio, the company now operates in 13 major U.S. cities, along with a number of international markets.

In January, the company announced the appointment of Kenny Stocker to head its new Seattle shop. In February, it announced the hiring of industry veteran Chris Bird as its senior vice president and the appointment of Martin McDonald as its vice president of strategic sales and channel development.

The recent growth at VDS continues a corporate realignment under which Voice Media Group has transformed from a print-based newspaper company to a digital-forward company with mobile expertise and the ability to provide customers with a diversified suite of services.

Along with V Digital Services, Voice Media Group owns and operates six iconic alternative weekly newspapers and websites across the country, including Denver Westword and Miami New Times. VDS, a Premier Google Partner, combines the reach of those established newspaper properties with cutting-edge digital strategies for customers.

VMG also continues to sell national advertising for a network of partner sites and publications with weekly print distribution of 3 million and 95 million page views per month.