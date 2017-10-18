Voice Media Group to Sell L.A. Weekly to Semanal Media, LLC

Voice Media Group announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell the storied LA Weekly to Semanal Media, LLC. VMG chief executive officer Scott Tobias said he expected the deal to close within two weeks. ( See full story at L.A. Weekly )

