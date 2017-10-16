SouthComm CEO Chris Ferrell announced that the company has put Washington City Paper up for sale:

“We’ve been slowly selling a number of our alt weeklies,” Ferrell says. SouthComm will probably continue to operate the Nashville Scene and some other papers, he says, but it will increasingly focus on “b to b,” or business-to-business-focused outlets. Those are “frankly a better business,” Ferrell says.

Ferrell would like to find a seller by the end of the year. What if that doesn’t happen? “If a buyer doesn’t emerge we’ll have to figure out what to do,” he says, adding: “I think there will be lot of interest in Washington City Paper.”