Wisconsin Gazette Prints Final Issue

The Wisconsin Gazette has printed its final issue after nine years of publishing:

The newspaper’s publisher, Louis Weisberg, said the Gazette never broke even during its time in publication. The Gazette did not attract enough print advertising to sustain the publication and the owner, Leonard Sobczak, had been supporting the paper, Weisberg said.

The paper was founded as a news outlet serving Wisconsin’s LGBT community. The Gazette expanded its mission as a progressive publication in 2014. It won 31 awards from the Milwaukee Press Club, Weisberg said. Its seven full-time staff members will close up shop and then end their tenure at the publication. (See full story at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)