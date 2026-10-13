12 Additional AAN Publishers Enter Tech Stack Checklist Program

AAN Publishers has invited 12 member publications to join the second cohort of the Tech Stack Checklist, a program made possible by the Google News Initiative. The program gives independent publishers expert guidance, a prioritized action plan and funding to address the technology gaps that limit audience growth and revenue.

Each participating publication is paired with a coach who reviews its technology setup, including site performance, email deliverability and security, and delivers a prioritized set of recommendations. Participants progress through five steps: a kickoff call, a questionnaire, a coach meeting, a Publisher Plan and a final survey. Publications that complete the process and submit an approved spending plan receive a grant of $5,000 to close those gaps and generate new digital revenue. Thirteen publications took part in the first cohort earlier this year.

The publications invited to Cohort 2 are Charleston City Paper, The Desert Trumpet, Detroit Metro Times, Gambit Weekly, Lagniappe Daily, LOOKOUT News, Metro Silicon Valley, New Times (San Luis Obispo), The Paper (Albuquerque), Phoenix New Times, The Pitch KC and Sacramento News & Review. The group spans nonprofit newsrooms and long-running alternative weeklies, and small teams and larger media organizations alike.

Demand for the program exceeded available funding, and participants were selected at random. Applicants who were not chosen have been placed on a waitlist, and AAN will explore additional cohorts as funding allows. The cohort launched with a kickoff call on Oct. 1, and coach meetings and plan development will continue through December.

“Most independent publishers don’t have an IT department,” said Todd Stauffer, executive director of AAN Publishers. “This program gives them a coach, a plan and the resources to act on it. We are grateful to the Google News Initiative for making that possible.”