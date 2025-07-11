Announcing Winners, Placement for AAN 2025 Awards

Vermont-based Seven Days walked the floor five times with First Place awards, including the first-ever $2,500 “AAN Excellence in Journalism” Award, won by Derek Brouwer and sponsored by the Apples & Oranges Fund.

Inlander, in eastern Washington State, took home three first-place nods, with Washington City Paper, LOOKOUT, Nashville Scene, (the recently defunct) Triad City Beat and The Austin Chronicle enjoying two or more first-place awards each.

AAN Excellence in Journalism Award

The AAN Excellence in Journalism award offers a $2,500 cash prize funded by the Apples & Oranges Fund.

First Place: The Fight for Decker Towers: Drug Users and Homeless People Have Overrun a Low‑Income High‑Rise. Residents Are Gearing Up to Evict Them. – Derek Brouwer – Seven Days

“This is a courageous effort to tell the inside story of a desperate situation many people I’m sure would like to ignore. Your level of detail and connection with residents/visitors brought me inside. It’s a great example of public service journalism. I hope it leads to real change in your community.”

Second Place: Fentanyl Threatens Oregon’s Cherished Bottle Bill (“House of Cans”) – Nigel Jaquiss – Willamette Week

Third Place: The Stupidest Scandal: How a $19K lectern stole the show – Benjamin Hardy, Austin Gelder & Matt Campbell – Arkansas Times

Arts Criticism (Jim Ridley Award)

The Jim Ridley Award offers a $500 cash prize funded by the Nashville Scene.

First Place: Season’s Bleedings – Andrew Jankowski – Willamette Week

“As Andrew suggests in his review of a production of “Little Shop of Horrors” in Portland, there’s nothing especially exciting about this “musical based on a movie-musical remake of a short story-based movie.” Yet despite some minor flaws, the stage company under his knowledgeable microscope succeeded in delivering a “comfy musical theater standard.” That’s kind of how we felt about the review itself; by arranging his words in a manner that amounts to music, Andrew manages to mimic the play’s pleasantries and entertain through the last note.”

Second Place: Pete Vonder Haar film criticism – Pete Vonder Haar – Houston Press

“Pete is the rare seasoned critic of films (or anything else, really) who doesn’t have an axe to grind or peers to impress with endless arcane references. Still writing in service to the reader as opposed to his own ego, his Reviews For The Easily Distracted are knowledgeable and still critical without unhelpful cynicism undercutting substance, and could actually help steer people toward or away from a new release. Most of all, though, Pete’s writing is funny, and even laugh-out-loud hilarious at times.”

Third Place: Film Reviews by D. Patrick Rodgers – Nashville Scene

“Some of what D. Patrick has to say about major 2024 movies reflects common praise and criticisms: “‘Civil War’ Is Ambitious but Has No Message”; “‘Saturday Night’ Gets the Vibes Right.” But he’s not the kind of critic who simply makes an appraisal and then fills in blanks with nonsense. These submissions, though on the shorter side, are hardly bite-sized nuggets you can skim like movie listings to quickly decide if the flick’s worth your time. Rather, as is especially the case with his review of “Nosferatu,” there’s enough interesting context built in to make these reviews worth reading whether you watch films or not.”

Honorable Mention: Theater reviews by Katherine Varga – City Magazine

“In her submitted reviews for Rochester City Mag, Katherine is judgmental, but not too judgmental, and assertive without being doctrinaire. Her knowledge and confidence serve her well in covering theater along with the social and political topics productions address—#MeToo, school shootings—as she manages to drop gems and ideas regarding plays as well as difficult subjects without getting sidetracked by some theatrical or cultural hangup. Katherine’s reviews cover every facet of these shows along with fascinating backgrounds of the playwrights and more, but without the boring results that the soup to nuts approach can sometimes yield.”

Arts Feature – Long Form

First Place: Amid a Volatile Industry, Burlington May Lose Its Only Cinema – Mary Ann Lickteig – Seven Days

“I appreciated the balance between telling individual stories and the greater story of the decline of theaters as a whole. You gave beautiful visual descriptions of the theaters’ interiors and really told the stories of the individual proprietors’ struggles. I was engaged start to finish.”

Second Place: Tucson Vogue creates a hub for queer culture in Southern Arizona – Cris Seda Chabrier – Tucson Sentinel

“Loved getting some insight into this scene and really appreciated how you brought in the greater history of Voguing so seamlessly. The personalities of the performers really came through.”

Third Place: Legendary pro skater, punk rocker and Des Moines local Mike Vallely is living his teenage dream – Kembrew McLeod & Tyler Erickson – Little Village

“Firstly, what an epic story — joining Black Flag?! What a dream. This felt like such a well-rounded piece. The writing was engaging, and it delved into each phase of his life with a level of depth that felt appropriate and kept my attention all the way through.”

Honorable Mention: Made in Japan: How a Vergennes boatbuilder is saving an endangered tradition — and Got a Credit in the New “Shōgun” – Ken Picard – Seven Days

“Such a unique, niche story. I love when a topic that isn’t something I’d typically gravitate towards is made so appealing. The interview text with Brooks was really seamlessly intergrated, and the ending with the dice was clever.”

Arts Feature – Shorter Form

First Place: A Look Inside Christine Farrell’s Rare Comics Collection – Chris Farnsworth – Seven Days

“What an interesting slice of life and art. I feel lucky to get to see inside this collection and to learn a bit about the person who curated it. I felt a tinge of sadness to hear that the collection she never wanted to sell would be sold off, but I felt happy that it was being admired and appreciated for the wonderful collection Farrell created. And I kept thinking about the story after I’d read it – a sign that this story (much like Farrell and her collection) made a mark.”

Second Place: Everybody Gets In – Ray Roa – Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

“The description of the music was fantastic. I could hear it even before I heard it. Great to include the multimedia so readers can experience the music (and a little conversation with Willi too). I like to see the spotlight on queer artists too. The article was peppered with great details – the show included a strip show, Carlisle was catcalled for the first time ever outside the venue, he quit his job at a community college – that helps tell the story of this man and his music.”

Third Place: Ballet and hip hop duet for Swan Prjct – Chuy Renteria & Anthony Scanga – Little Village

“Using the little story to tell the big story is brilliant. This isn’t just about art and dance, it is about inclusion in a state I lived for more than a decade. It is about creating an accessiible space for a group who has often been excluded from this art. Beyond describing the vibe and the dance and the foundation of this prjt, the inclusion of the songs and the interactions between Jae and the dancers was wonderful.”

Honorable Mention: Sasha Velour – Chloe Hogan – Charleston City Paper

“Wonderful description and history of a performer I didn’t know. The article helped me follow her journey and feel included in the Big Reveal. It sent me down a rabbit hole of exploring Sasha Velour online, and it probably would have led me to a ticket to the show if i was in Charleston. Great quotes tell me that you asked great questions.”

Beat Reporting

First Place: How Arizona Still Practices Conversion Therapy In Plain Sight – Josephine Jaye McAuliffe – LOOKOUT (1) (2) (3) (4)

“This series exemplifies the role of local journalism, uncovering how conversion therapy persists in Arizona despite regulatory efforts. Through meticulous investigation, the reporter identifies licensed and unlicensed practitioners employing rebranded methods like “sexual attraction fluidity exploration” and “sex addiction” counseling to circumvent restrictions. The reporting includes firsthand accounts, internal documents, and expert analyses, offering original insights into the issue. The inclusion of a cease-and-desist letter from a counseling center further underscores the investigative depth and the challenges faced during reporting. The narrative effectively weaves personal stories with policy analysis, maintaining engagement throughout. The collaboration with organizations like KJZZ and the Arizona Mirror amplifies its reach and impact.”

Second Place: Portland Voter‑Owned Elections (2) (3) – Sophie Peel – Willamette Week

“This is outstanding watchdog reporting. Peel follows the money trail with precision and originality, exposing how Portland’s public campaign finance system is being gamed through donation swaps, nightclub solicitations, and paid canvassing strategies. They reveal structural weaknesses in the city’s Small Donor Elections program and make a clear case for reform. The reporting offers multiple scoops that have already prompted investigations.

This work has already had tangible consequences: state investigations were launched, public awareness increased, and the legitimacy of Portland’s campaign finance system is now under scrutiny. It hits a local nerve with broad implications for how we think about transparency, equity, and the ethics of public funding.”

Third Place: Vallejo Sun reporting on homelessness (2) (3) (4) (5) – Ryan Geller, Gretchen Zimmermann & Tyler Lyn Sorrow – Vallejo Sun

“Vallejo Sun’s coverage of homelessness isn’t just reactive; it’s built on trust, access, and a deep understanding of the stakes. The team covers the clearings, the lawsuits, the housing project in peril but they also make sure you hear from the residents trying to hold on to their vehicles, their dignity, and a little bit of safety. The reporting is clean, focused, and fair. There’s a lot of power in how they let people speak for themselves, especially in stories that are so often told from the city or policy side. The photo essay was a great touch and it made everything feel that much more immediate. Overall, this is thoughtful, community-centered journalism that’s doing exactly what beat reporting should: showing up, bearing witness, and asking hard questions.”

Honorable Mention: Central Florida Labor Reporting (2) (3) (4) (5) – McKenna Schueler – Orlando Weekly

“This is a strong, clear-eyed look at what it means to work in Florida right now. Orlando Weekly does a great job connecting the dots between policy decisions and the actual lives of workers whether it’s Disney employees fainting from the heat, teachers feeling pushed out of their unions, or rail companies quietly hiring anti-union lawyers.

The reporting is sharp and grounded in solid sourcing. The story about lobbyists helping push through a ban on local heat protections is especially strong. It takes what could be a wonky legislative move and makes the stakes really clear for everyday people. I also appreciated how they surfaced lesser-known stories, like how the hospitality lobby is pushing for undocumented workers to fill labor gaps.”

Cannabis Coverage

First Place: Blunts and Rolling Paper in The Paper. – Josh Lee – The Paper ABQ

“New Mexico’s cannabis market calls for more than just cursory coverage. The state is way past that, with more than a billion in sales and multiple complicated happenings afoot—from problems similar to those in other states, like business sustainability, as well as unique challenges like border patrol seizures from legal weed companies. Coming with a range of learned sources plus his own deep nuanced knowledge of these issues in the context of New Mexico politics, Josh rises to the challenge of reporting on an already complicated industry that is facing extraordinary circumstances.”

Second Place: Up in smoke – Gino Fanelli & Max Schulte – City Magazine

“There are many ways to tell the story of what a disaster the rollout of legal weed has been in many states, and Gino’s primarily using the lens of one legacy dealer turned struggling farmer proves incredibly effective. Though he details all the bureaucratic fuckery that steered farmers towards failure, he doesn’t lose sight of the subjects who are getting screwed. This feature is a page turner, built to have the reader wondering what’s next at every curve and ultimately giving answers about the likely fates of his subjects, depressing as it all might be.”

Third Place: Ken Picard – Seven Days

“Though Vermont’s adult-use cannabis industry is still young like those in so many other states, Ken compellingly reports on it and ancillary subjects with depth and complexity and without getting bogged down with prerequisite sidebars and explainers. His submission on the state’s cannabis nurse hotline is more than a mere profile, while his piece on a college marijuana course goes the extra mile to explore program efficacy. This is the kind of writing and sourcing that larger mainstream publications sometimes produce when they copy the likes of Seven Days, but without that tired nagging undertone that pot is ultimately bad.”

Honorable Mention: Mississippi’s Young Cannabis Industry Struggles to Gain Footing – Heather Harrison – Mississippi Free Press

“It’s a major haul to cover a new industry, and last year Heather managed to do her due reportorial diligence and then some, covering all of the hurdles that so many states have endured—from testing scandals to a lack of patient access. As a bonus, her significant submission package also managed to include something positive, a subject-focused feature on how cannabis has coincided with a drop in pain pill use. As the industry in Mississippi grows, we look forward to seeing how her coverage evolves with it.”

Column (Billy Manes Award)

The Billy Manes Award offers a $500 cash prize funded by the Billy Manes Foundation and Watermark Out News.

First Place: Hunger and Violence Dominate Daily Life at USP McCreary Where D.C. Men Are Incarcerated… – Askia Afrika‑Ber – Washington City Paper

“Riveting and real. Askia Afrika-Ber’s words are gripping, eye-opening, disturbing, heart-wrenching with descriptions of the SHU, the evening’s bologna dinner, the move to Misery Mountain, the dangers of blacked out cells at night. Brave, necessary journalism. Thank you for this work.”

Second Place: CMarie Fuhrman Columns – CMarie Fuhrman – Inlander

“Lovely lines, columns as prose poems. I appreciate the sense of place, connection with land, people, home, animals. This line from the “Home is a Body” column is apt for our times: ‘As we witness the fragility of our world, perhaps our greatest work lies not just in mourning what is lost, but in building a place for grief to reside.’”

Third Place: Seriously? – Jennifer Fumiko Cahill – North Coast Journal

“Genius f*cking hilarious. The TrogWife ™ should be a thing. The weed strains, though. Slick marketing. I want me some Rocky Raccoon Road: ‘One good hit of this Indica and Sativa hybrid and you’ll get in touch with your raccoon self: swaddled in fur, beady-eyed and agile-fingered, no longer shackled by a job or possessions beyond what you rummage for.’”

Honorable Mention: From the Publisher – Paula Routly – Seven Days

“Useful topics and crisp, clear writing. Solid insights on the financial aspects of newspapering. Readers surely appreciated the clear take on the “GoPro Bro.” Much appreciation for the column ‘Forget Everything You Were Told About Writing.’”

Column – Political

First Place: Column by Betsy Phillips – Betsy Phillips – Nashville Scene

“I’m fairly convinced I would read anything Phillips writes. She is smart, clever, funny, and engaging, and I enjoyed every one of her columns.”

Second Place: The Angry Poodle Column – Nick Welsh – Santa Barbara Independent

“Welsh’s column about the SpaceX launches was especially good—explanatory and sharp, astutely picking apart a dispute and its political machinations.”

Third Place: Damn the Torpedoes – Rob Holbert – Lagniappe

“Holbert dives into statewide politics with verve and insight. He distills sometimes complex subjects while effectively calling out wrongdoing.”

Honorable Mention: Mark My Words – Mark Segal – Philadelphia Gay News

“Segal leverages his experiences—from Stonewall on—to provide insights in a way few writers could, and that’s valuable to our current moment.”

Environmental Coverage

First Place: Bingham Park – Gale Melcher & Marielle Argueza – Triad City Beat

“Great accountability reporting with historical facts and science. very local but shows why it is important. Good storytelling.”

Second Place: Mobile Baykeeper Takes on U.S. Army Corps over ‘Federal Mud Dumping’ – Scott Johnson – Lagniappe

“Great accountability reporting, with lots of facts, quotes and interviews. Good storytelling in the feature story with lots of lead-up. And non-biased.”

Third Place: Recent Catastrophes Prompt New Thinking About Ways to Manage Vermont’s Flood-Prone Landscape – Kevin McCallum – Seven Days

“Good reporting, connecting legislation to science to an interesting narrative. Well done. Also, a complicated issue that many communities face… took a local-first approach but made it applicable to other communities.”

Honorable Mention: Decarbonizing Cattle – Eliza Billingham – Inlander

“Great reporting; solutions journalism. Interesting idea and take on climate.”

Explanatory Journalism

First Place: Plantations to Prison Farms: How Far Have We Come? – Maggie Quinlan – Austin Chronicle

“That lead – wow. Powerful imagery, makes the clear comparison between slavery and forced labor of today. I love this brand of storytelling – finding the little story and using it to tell the big one. Beautifully told narrative. Powerful quotes show that you asked great questions. Inclusion of the historic images was also a powerful choice. The use of figures also added to your ability to explain this story in a clear and accessible way.”

Second Place: Spray Anything – Anthony Effinger – Willamette Week

“Love the lead – you drew me in as a reader with a description of being on the road with the graffiti clean-up crew. The question subheads made the story very accessible. The conversational style of the writing made it easy to read by chunking the text and having quotes throughout. The photos strengthened the piece. Excellent mix of narrative and statistics to tell this story. Answered so many questions, even some I hadn’t thought of myself as I was reading. And a sidebar about Banksy? Great addition.”

Third Place: Getting On: An Aging Population Is Transforming Vermont’s Schools, Workplaces and Communities – Colin Flanders – Seven Days

“I love this approach with multiple stories of individuals facing these changes and the impact of an aging populations on multiple areas of society, from suitable homes to business to schools. Lovely photographs punctuate the story.”

Honorable Mention: Stalkers – Camilla Mortensen – Eugene Weekly

“Such a difficult choice because the submissions in this category were so strong. Sharing this personal story was fascinating and vulnerable. Powerful use of first-person storytelling to tell the bigger story. A great starting point to explain a complex and cumbersome system in a clear, concise way to help educate others who may be too intimidated to navigate it themselves. Useful resources for someone trying to understand the system.”

Feature Story – Long Form

First Place: Why Israel turned to archaeologists in its search for the Oct. 7 missing – Chanan Tigay – The Jewish News of Northern California

“Meticulously reported and beautifully written, this powerful piece explores how Israel used archeologists to find and identify the remains of people who were killed in the October 7 attacks by Hamas. Sifting through rubble, and often finding as little as a tooth to use for identification, these professionals helped families have closure instead of doubt, and fulfilled the state’s wishes to provide a swift burial for those who were lost. This was simply an engaging, heartbreaking and fascinating read.”

Second Place: Shadow wrestling: Two Chico men grappling with the loss of fathers find solace and support on the mat – Nick Wilson – Chico News & Review

“Another excellent and beautifully written feature here, about how wrestling became a sort of salvation for a young man and the coach who became his father figure and mentor. This one grabbed me right by the heartstrings, in part because of its all-too-human reminder that each of us has the power to shape a different ending to our individual stories.”

Third Place: Frank Li’s Great Escape – Anthony Effinger – Willamette Week

“This was a meaty, well-done profile, about a man who was allowed to open a psilocybin clinic in Oregon after his medical license was suspended. And yet, it’s that clinic that’s allowing him to use a different tool to combat opioid addiction. Laying out the facts and refraining from judgment, the writer wove together a fascinating story that will keep me wondering about how things are going for Frank Li for a good long while.”

Honorable Mention: Japanese WWII flags – Sayaka Matsuoka – Triad City Beat

“I enjoyed this story about how a North Carolina museum is coming to terms with its possession of Japanese good luck flags from World War 2, and endeavoring to return these pieces to their families. Sometimes great feature writing forces us to ask ourselves important questions, such as, in this case, “what really belongs to us?” And when you realize, as this museum did, that these flags were believed to contain the spirits of the soldiers who received them, you understand the moral imperative at stake. Kudos to the writer for exploring the wartime history, the topic of artifact restitution, and how a museum ultimately approached the decision to return these flags.”

Feature Story – Shorter Form

First Place: On election night, the guy who took down Mark Robinson – Brian Clarey – Triad City Beat

“Easy conversational storytelling with all the grounding needed to remember the story a few months later. Excellent, detailed scene-setting. Good interview with an articulate, passionate and funny source. Thanks for linking to the viral song.”

Second Place: The Lost Ladies of Lakeview Cemetery: Holli Bushnell is on a mission to give dead women back their names – Mary Ann Lickteig – Seven Days

“I appreciate the reporter’s efforts to tell the story of a woman doing the important work of restoring women’s names in the historic record. Excellent reporting. Some great quotes from Bushnell.”

Third Place: In Secretive Facebook Groups, Vermont Women Are Crowdsourcing Men’s Red Flags – Hannah Feuer – Seven Days

“Fascinating topic. Respect for the depth of reporting on this. Just wow.”

Honorable Mention: SLO Superior Court’s certified facility dog, Edgar, eases the legal process for survivors of trauma – Bulbul Rajagopal – New Times San Luis Obispo

“Compelling story of support animals for crime victims. Engaging lead sets readers up for an uplifting (tail-wagging) tale.”

Food Writing

First Place: Food Writing by Amanda Waltz – Amanda Waltz – Pittsburgh City Paper

“While so much food writing is essentially placeless, I feel like I’m owed frequent flier miles after reading Waltz’s portfolio: These stories are beautifully grounded in place, and reveal so much about the city that I wouldn’t have known otherwise. Waltz’s confident voice and pithy descriptions are a gift to Pittsburgh eaters.”

Second Place: Food writing by Rhett Brinkley – Rhett Brinkley – Arkansas Times

“Brinkley’s portfolio covers much of the same material that turns up elsewhere, albeit with different names and faces, but what distinguishes this work is quotes that are vulnerable, personal, and true. Not sure if it’s a tribute to Brinkley’s standing in the community or interview techniques, but suspect it’s a bit of both: It’s enormously refreshing to hear from business owners admitting to frustrations and failures. Nobody puts “He loved to get shit off the internet, I’m gonna be honest,” in a press release. Thank you for having those conversations on behalf of your community.”

Third Place: Food Writing by Nina Rangel – Nina Rangel – San Antonio Current

“Cheers to Rangel for not allowing big-money hospitality companies to set the narrative: Holding an out-of-town firm to account for a grocery store that’s out of step with the community’s needs and income levels is a food journalist’s job. She does it ably and knowledgeably, with enthusiasm for the subject she covers: The brief food descriptions in the festival feature are so precise and evocative that I wish I could attend the event.”

Honorable Mention: Durham Food Coverage – Lena Geller – Indy Week

“The Better-than-Standard Bearer Prize goes to Geller for her Rachael Ray revisit, which would have easily taken the top prize in this category had it been submitted as a standalone entry. This feature exemplifies what alt media is meant to do: It’s culturally astute, anti-authoritarian, moderately madcap, and fiercely aligned with working people. Concluding that a $7 salmon patty beats a bougie brunch? Keep fighting the good fight, Geller.”

Health Care Reporting

First Place: Every Other Day – One Month Behind the Scenes of Spokane’s Ongoing Fight to End the Deadly Fentanyl Crisis – Samantha Wohlfeil – Inlander

“As a reader, I was drawn in from the beginning. The personal stories interwoven with the format of the piece brought the fight to end the fentanyl crisis to life in a meaningful way. Not only was it a “good read”, but I walked away with a better understanding of the challenges being faced.”

Second Place: Pricey Monterey County hospitals go under the microscope at a state hearing – Pam Marino – Monterey County Weekly

“I was struck by the service this series provided your readers. Without oversimplifying, this series of articles drew a clear picture of the parties and issues at play in Monterey County’s health care crisis. The high cost of health care … and the health care puzzle in general … are complicated. In addition to providing important community-centered content, I imagine this series of articles helped readers gain a better understanding of how health care works and why we are in crisis with respect to costs in a more general way.”

Third Place: Chippewa Valley Responds to Hospital Closure Crisis – Tom Giffey – Volume One

“Detailed reporting presented a clear picture of what was happening in Chippewa Valley from the time the hospital closures were announced through the initial months of the community trying to find a solution. As a reader, I had a clear sense of what the community was facing.”

Honorable Mention: Nevada’s first psychedelic church: As activists push for full legality, these spiritual leaders plan to offer psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use under the Religious Freedom Act – Matt Bieker – Reno News & Review

“What an intriguing read. The headline immediately drew me in as I wondered whether that was really a ‘workaround.’ The ensuing article was well-written and answered my questions. This is such an interesting approach to legal use of an illegal substance.”

Investigative Reporting (David Carr Award)

The David Carr Award features a $500 cash award funded by AAN Publishers.

First Place: Housing Investigations (1) (2) (3) (4) – Suzie Amanuel – Washington City Paper

“Suzie Amaneul’s investigation into landlords and the government agencies charged with holding them accountable in Washington, D.C., uncovered brazen schemes to rip off both tenants and taxpayers, how easy it was to manipulate new technology employed by local government, and how tenants suffered under the deplorable conditions and predatory pricing that resulted. She got the story by following curiousity with dogged shoe leather reporting.”

Second Place: Jackson’s Water Crisis – Nick Judin – Mississippi Free Press

“In an incredible act of public service for the residents, businesses, schools and nonprofits of Jackson who had struggled with water pressure and contamination issues for years, Mississippi Free Press and ProPublica presented a clear and comprehensive picture of the problem and the breakdowns in government action and policy preventing it from being solved.”

Third Place: The secret death of Darryl Dean Mefferd – Staff – Open Vallejo

“It’s remarkable that Open Vallejo would invest this much effort into investigating the decade-old case of a man whose death was written off as a not-uncommon accidental drug overdose. But piecing together a story as detailed and well-told as this when records, sources and memories are a decade old is incredibly challenging. They used practically every tool available to an investigative reporter, and the story that resulted will have an impact far beyond one man’s case.”

Honorable Mention: Exposed: The Human Radiation Experiments at Hunters Point – Staff – San Francisco Public Press

“As shown by this ambitious project, there can be incredible value in investigating the gaps and deliberate omissions of history. San Francisco Public Press’s work on “Exposed” represents both an important missing piece of the nation’s troubled nuclear history and a fuller picture of the toxic legacy and future of a local landmark.”

LGBTQ+ Coverage

LBGTQ+ Coverage features a $500 cash award funded by Fran Zankowski.

First Place: Why is it so difficult to teach sex-ed in Arizona? (2) (3) (4) – Shelby Rae Wills – LOOKOUT

“I was very impressed with the way this series identified and quantified the impact of sex education on students in Arizona. We need more reporting that acknowledges the stated purpose of a policy but doesn’t take its concerns at face value. Big kudos for keeping the focus on the educational outcomes over the more simplistic ‘culture war’ talking points.”

Second Place: Conversion therapy is thriving in Arizona (2) (3) (4) (5) – Josephine Jaye McAuliffe – LOOKOUT

“It’s encouraging to know that there are journalists whose reporting digs into the nuance of how medical practices fit into the letter and spirit of laws and professional conventions. A reporter is rarely able to spend the time and energy necessary to penetrate the surface of a story to uncover truths that might be missed at first glance.”

Third Place: A rural Appalachian town gets its first Pride celebration (2) (3) (4) – Cory Vaillancourt – Smoky Mountain News

“The fact that Cory Vaillancourt was able to cover a beat with several stories over the duration of a developing story is — sadly — an anomaly in local reporting right now. His straightforward coverage of how LGBTQ issues play out in western North Carolina is a great reminder of how politics and culture play out in non-urban communities.”

Honorable Mention: Understanding the ’I’: What it means to be intersex and how they are often forgotten in the larger LGBTQ+ conversation – Connor Barry – Watermark Out Magazine

“Really great to see a story that delves into the complicated truths about the intersex community, which has been overlooked and underreported on over the years. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more stories about work from people like Juleigh Mayfield and the role that the intersex community can play in future LGBTQ+ movements and legislations.”

Music Writing

First Place: The Beat Goes On: Mississippi’s Music (2) (3) (4) (5) – Aliyah Veal – Mississippi Free Press

“Fantastic storytelling in the John Hurt Festival story!”

Second Place: Music Writing by Daniel Grear – Daniel Grear – Arkansas Times

“Great review, I had a similar experience at a Lizzo show. It’s rare to catch somebody on the upswing and just KNOW that’s the last time they play a venue that small.”

Third Place: Matt Bieker music writing – Matt Bieker – Reno News & Review

“I appreciated the ‘girl group’ bullsh*t being addressed head-on and accurately.”

Honorable Mention: Music Writing by P.J. Kinzer – P.J. Kinzer – Nashville Scene

“Loved the diversity of topics, the Sweet Time booking story was really interesting.”

News Story – Long Form

First Place: The Fight for Decker Towers: Drug users and homeless people have overrun a low‑income high‑rise. Residents are gearing up to evict them. – Derek Brouwer – Seven Days

“This is a courageous effort to tell the inside story of a desperate situation many people I’m sure would like to ignore. Your level of detail and connection with residents/visitors brought me inside. It’s a great example of public service journalism. I hope it leads to real change in your community.”

Third Place: What Happened in Hoover Jail – Lucas Manfield – Willamette Week

“I was impressed by the keen storytelling in this piece. While the backbone of it relies on government reports, the reporter’s ability to weave in original research and historic perspective makes this an eye-opening piece of journalism that I hope leads to accountability and change in your community.”

Third Place: Shocking — Public entities in Alabama have seen electrical costs skyrocket at twice national average – Staff – Lagniappe

“A great effort to document the big taxpayer money that goes into keeping the lights on at public buildings. I appreciated your dogged pursuit of trying to answer why the cost increases outpaced the rest of the country. I also appreciated you countering the “it’s Joe Biden’s fault” reasoning with the increased profit margins for the power companies and noting that the price of natural gas has decreased. I hope this encourages the powerbrokers in your state (and you!) to keep asking more questions and following the trends on this topic. This story is a good template for any journalist to apply to their hometown/state. With all the numbers in this story, we could have used some charts and graphs to help us visualize the data.”

Honorable Mention: USAA and Federal Regulators – Sanford Nowlin & Polo Rocha – San Antonio Current

“This story, written in partnership with a trade publication, provided a local audience with an exhaustive look at a local company with nationwide exposure. It offered an unvarnished look at the challenges at USAA that belie the cheery TV commercials and snappy jingle that people around the country see and hear. Your collection of regular-person sources gave us important insight into the inner workings of this bank. I’m a big fan of media organizations partnering with each other to take advantage of expertise and resources. Hope to see some follow-ups.”

News Story – Shorter Form

First Place: Legal but Unethical: Rep. Ken Calvert Has a History of Sending Taxpayer-Funded Campaign Pieces in the Days Leading up to Elections, Using a Congressional-Rules Loophole – Jimmy Boegle – Coachella Valley Independent

“Even though FOIA couldn’t help you on this one, you did lots of great digging to illustrate this franking loophole. It’s one of those stories that makes you shake your head in disbelief — both at the action itself and the public officials’ ambivalence toward it. Makes me wonder which congresspeople from my state do the same thing. Could you have put an estimated dollar amount on these mailings? That would have provided some extra context. Keep digging and following the money!”

Second Place: Eye of the Tiger – The Mayor’s Chief of Staff Directed Public Art Dollars to a Pet Project – Sophie Peel – Willamette Week

“I love a good government waste story, and this one was entertaining and revealing. I appreciate the amount of digging it took to put this timeline together. Is this the most critical issue in the world? No. But it speaks to money, influence and questionable decision-making — all hallmarks of a good government accountability story.”

Third Place: Double tragedy highlights risk in Black maternal deaths – Herb Frazier – Charleston City Paper

“A heartbreaking story with a great deal of context and data to support it. The mother’s story — and the information you drew out of her — helped guide the reader through this piece. Your data use helped illustrate the wide-ranging concern related to this issue. A couple of items to consider: Some charts or graphs could have helped the reader digest the data a little easier. I noticed the mother accused her health-care providers of ignoring her complaints. I would have liked to read more about that, especially since you allude to the study’s focus on discrimination. Did the mother feel like she was discriminated against?”

Honorable Mention: In Land We Trust: Redtail Ranch Development Raises Concerns About Living on Old Oil and Gas Land – Robert Davis – Yellow Scene Magazine

“Good research and writing help make this NIMBY issue understandable and accessible.”

Right-Wing Extremism Coverage

First Place: The Right‑Wingification of UT – Brant Bingamon – The Austin Chronicle

“Bingamon’s dissection of the right-wing takeover of Texas’ university system is powerful reading. It has a strong narrative, compelling characters, and pulls the reader through multiple currents of public policy. Well done.”

Second Place: ‘Take Back Our Border’ convoy heads for Texas border town of Eagle Pass (2) (3) – Michael Karlis – San Antonio Current

“This is a well-reported, eye-opening, ground-level view of how the right leveraged immigration in 2024. The article on the Dripping Springs event was particularly startling.”

Third Place: Voting under siege: Conspiracy theories and the refusal to certify results threaten Washoe County elections – Frank X. Mullen – Reno News & Review

“Solid, deep reporting into the effects of election denialism since 2020.”

Honorable Mention: Doomed to Repeat It: Extremism Throughout America’s History – Jonathan Burdick – Erie Reader

Solutions Journalism

First Place: Tucson Community Bail Fund – Natalie Robbins – Tucson Sentinel

“In terms of solutions journalism, this piece shares a successful first step to addressing the multitude of problems the current cash bail system perpetuates. The reporting draws the reader in.”

Second Place: Can We Fix Mental Health Crisis Response in the Hudson Valley? – Steven Yoder – Chronogram

“Loved the lead. I was invested in the entire piece by the end of the first paragraph.”

Third Place: Guaranteed Income: North Coast Journal “Breathing Room” – Kimberly Wear – North Coast Journal

“The headline piqued my interest. The read itself communicated the deep impact the guaranteed income program can have on the life of individuals and families.”

Honorable Mention: ‘The system is broken’: How one community organization fights wage theft in Central Florida – McKenna Schueler – Orlando Weekly

“The reader is left with a broad understanding of how wage and labor law is being enforced (or not…) in Florida. Good reporting on a complex issue.”



Cover Design

Cover Design features a $300 cash reward funded by the AAN Publishers Executive Committee.

First Place: Source Weekly Cover Art – Adrian Galler and Jennifer Galler – Source Weekly

“Absolutely incredible artwork paired with some amazing wordplay makes this the winner. The covers are both engaging and informative while still remaining edgy and audience-centric. Very nice work.”

Second Place: Austin Chronicle covers – Zeke Barbaro – Austin Chronicle

“Great use of the ‘alternative’ vibe as well as the standards of journalism to reach readers where they are. The vibrancy and the visuals draw me in, but the important topics are likely to get me deeper into the publication. This is too good for words.”

Third Place: Nashville Scene Cover Design – Elizabeth Jones – Nashville Scene

“Fun, strong and engaging covers bring this entry into the top four. A great use of visual elements that distinguish the issues and the topics from one another. In addition, the use of strong text helps connect the reader to the content.”

Honorable Mention: Inlander Cover Design – Derrick King – Inlander

“A creative array of covers from the extremely complex to the deftly simple. This collection provides the readers with a strong sense of the content in the publication while remaining intriguing.”

Online Story Presentation

First Place: Do newly competitive legislative races in Wisconsin drive civic engagement? – Isthmus

Second Place: True Stories: The American Documentary and Animation Film Festival Is Bringing an International Slate of Movies to the Palm Springs Cultural Center – Coachella Valley Independent

Editorial Layout – Print

First Place: Back to School – Ian Racoma – Las Vegas Weekly

“The best of the best in so many ways. The layout is engaging while the elements used showcase the traditional aspects of education spliced into the digital and AI realms. The use of specific iconics and illustrative efforts really does seal the deal here.”

Second Place: Skate City – Corlene Byrd – Las Vegas Weekly

“An amazing use of images and layout to showcase the rebirth of the skating movement in this city. The artwork tells a story and the illustrations augment it in just the right way. Fantastic work.”

Third Place: Board Game – Scott Suchy – Charleston City Paper

“A fantastic and fun approach to the topic at hand with great visuals and information layering.”

Honorable Mention: Radicalized Online – Ian Racoma – Las Vegas Weekly

“The use of color along with black and white provides the forboding vibe and necessary contrast for this spread. The story itself is terrifying, but the display element makes it even more so.”

Illustration

First Place: Welcome to the Fabulous Las Daysies – Sean Metcalf – Seven Days

“This entry was just heads and tails above the competition! Each illustration made me smile. The compositions with the sort of side view silhouettes are so strong. The colors are so fun. The illustration style is so developed and compelling. They have such a sense of humor. Well done.”

Second Place: ”Psychedelic Healing” – Zeke Barbaro – Austin Chronicle

“Love these illustrations. I love seeing the same concept extended over several illustrations. The sort of Peter Max burst is so fun and i like how you used it several ways. The palette is really beautiful, and I feel like the hand drawing in contrast with the treatment of the photos is really successful.”

Third Place: Building Nevada – Ian Racoma – Las Vegas Weekly

“Such a cohesive illustration that really considers the composition of the page! So many times, it looks like the ilustration was shoehorned into the cover, and this feels so thoughtful comparatively. The type really works with it, the angle, looking up, is clever. And furthermore, the illustration style is great — love the grain, the palette. Just really balanced. Nice work!”

Honorable Mention: Volunteering is Good for You – Emily Maryniak – Isthmus

“I was really compelled by the illustration style. It’s a really considered composition and feels cohesive and has a high level of finish. I love the simplicity of color — the composition is active with all the different mini-scenes, and the solid swaths of color and bold treatment make it feel so balanced. Would love to have seen how it fit into a page or a larger context. Great work!”

Photography

First Place: Erick Doxey Photo Portfolio – Erick Doxey – Inlander

Second Place: Dave Decker Photos – Dave Decker – Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Third Place: Eyes on Arizona’s Borderlands – Paul Ingram – Tucson Sentinel

Honorable Mention: The Art of Mexican Horsemanship – Todd Cooper – Eugene Weekly

Ad Marketing Campaign (Created In-House)

First Place: Free Press Forever – Cassie Arredondo, Zeke Barbaro, Cassidy Frazier – Austin Chronicle

“A master class in house branding, giving the customer an opportunity to feel like they belong to something bigger. Steal this campaign!”

Second Place: Whiskey Business San Antonio – Cassandra Wagner, Sam Serna – San Antonio Current

“Straight up classy campaign with a smoky nose, served neat. Nicely executed 360-degree media that doesn’t just lead to a successful event, but cements ownership of this cultural happening by the publishing brand.”

Third Place: Do Good List – Briana Cieri – Willamette Week

“Another nice idea worth stealing that brings as much benefit to the publication’s brand as it does the partner non-profits. Everyone wins.”

Newsletter – Digital

First Place: The Daily Buzz – Nicci Kadilak – Burlington Buzz

“Give it up for the Daily Buzz. This newsletter reads like small-town crib sheet, well-executed with a voice and multiple entry points. Love the explainers, the round-ups and the event listings to get the info they need to be good citizens. All produced by what looks to be a one-woman show with some part-time help. Take a bow!”

Second Place: EW Extra – Camilla Mortensen, with Bentley Freeman and Faheem Khan – Eugene Weekly

“Long live the snark. Sassy, local, personal voice puts this pretty close to content-creator territory, but with the thoroughness of a professonal publication. Well done.”

Third Place: The LOOKOUT Newsletter – Joseph Darius Jaafari, Jacob Hylton – LOOKOUT

“This fabulous events-focused resource speaks to the needs of the LOOKOUT’s readership and broader community. But mostly I love love love the puzzler that only uses the letters LGBTQI and A!”

Honorable Mention: Daily Dot – Leslie Garrett, Laura Roosevelt, Vesna Nepomuceno, Whitney Multari – Bluedot Living

“Ask Dot! Clever and engaging format, especially for a special-interest publication focused on something like eco-friendly living. Nice choice.”

Special Publication – Print

First Place: Inlander Annual Manual – Staff – Inlander

“Is your newcomer’s guide 244 pages? Inlander smokes it with this Annual Manual, complete with some real numbers and infographics in the ‘Annual Report’ section. Food & Drink, Local Shopping, Recreation, Snow sports, Nighlife, Cannabis — this is the in-flight magazine for Spokane—and it’s the complete package. Plus we’re guessing they cashed some checks.”

Second Place: Welcome to Fabulous Las Daysies: The Locals’ Guide to Vermont – Staff – Seven Days

“Yes, of course you should take all the local winners in your Best Of contest and publish them in an adorable standalone ‘local’s guide’ magazine. It’s a no brainer, especially if you can design it up as cute as this one is—and sell yet another ad to all your happy Best Of winners.”

Third Place: Q Health – Staff – Watermark Out Magazine

“Sometimes a special publication can be approachable, profitable and of clear import to the community. This is a short-and-sweet guide to queer health in Orlando, but for a transient metropolis in a deep Red state, it’s an important publication to get in readers’ hands.”

Honorable Mention: Block, Street & Building: The Best of New Urbanism in Arkansas – Staff – Arkansas Times

“Cleanly executed, informative and off the beaten path for a long-time alternative news publication, but no doubt of strong interest to many of its readers. This isn’t a real estate guide (which might also be why it’s got a high edit-to-ad ration) but solid information for citizens of the community.”

Special Section – Print

First Place: Best of Nashville – Staff – Nashville Scene

“In its strong market, Nashville Scene’s ”Best of” section garnered 189 pages. Much of the excellent photography in the section is tied to specific winners, but those were limited to just sub-category headers. Cover and section art were well executed. Each subcategory had an index of its top three winners. Reader value could have been increased with the addition of the first-place winners’ addresses and websites. Well written staff choices were clearly identified as such, adding much to the sections, yet taking away space for writing about the readers’ choices. Substantial advertising support for the product. Great job, Nashville! (One of 7 Best of issues, 4 Anniversary issues, and 8 other type issues in a field of 17.)”

Second Place: Willamette Week Turns 50 – Audrey Van Buskirk, Chris Lydgate, Nigel Jaquiss, Rachel Saslow, Sophie Peel, Lucas Manfield, Robin Bacior, Andrew Jankowski, Joanna Hou, Aaron Mesh – Willamette Week

“Willamette Week turned out an absolutely first-class 50th Anniversary edition. Instead of making the issue about the newspaper, the focus was about the people, places and things that made Portland great during the past 50 years. Excellent writing and photography. A generous and thoughtful salute to the city that is home to the newspaper’s alternative journalism. The section also had three listings that demonstrate the newspaper staff’s dedication to Portland: Iconic Portland Bands in the Last 50 Years, 40 Icon Restaurants We Miss and 10 We Don’t Have To; and 50 Portland Writers We Admire. What’s missing is providing some look back in time focused on the newspaper’s history. Absolute first-class 50th Anniversary edition. Instead of making the issue about Willamette Week, the focus was about the people, places and things that made Portland great during the past 50 years. Excellent writing and photography.”

Third Place: Where the Sun Don’t Shine: Seven Days Guide to the 2024 Solar Eclipse – Staff – Seven Days

“Seven Days has a strong tradition of developing special sections and ”Where the Sun Don’t Shine” is another successful concept. Who would have thought of so many approaches to covering an eclipse: events, path, eye protection, avoiding hiking in the mud, myths and superstitions, 1932 eclipse, crossword and an educational cartoon onthe distance to the moon. Strong illustrations support vibrant, interesting writing, plus a great cover. Well done!”

Honorable Mention: The 50th Anniversary Issue: A half-century of news, politics, food and culture – Staff – Arkansas Times

“It’s worth the 50-year wait to see Alan Leverett jumping naked out of an anniversary cake. Arkansas Times has produced solid alternative journalism in the land of fried chicken and the Huckabees, including some of the most professionally written muck-racking done by AAN members. It hired the state’s newspaper archivist to review 50 years of publication to pick out a sampling of the gems. This Best of looks a little like a scrap book, full of real finds. A “Legacy Leaders” advertorial section augmented advertising support for the anniversary addition. Reproductions of 50 vintage covers, one from each year, adds to the trip back in time.”